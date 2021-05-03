Eat, pray, love: Covid brings out the best in Barcelona Catholic church

Santa Anna Catholic church opens its doors to Muslims for Ramadan dinners

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona’s Islamic population from celebrating Ramadan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together.



Every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food...