Half the world’s workforce lost income during pandemic

The loss of earnings has been particularly high in lower-income countries

03 May 2021 - 20:08 By Nita Bhalla

One in two people worldwide saw their earnings drop due to the coronavirus, with people in low-income countries particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours, research showed on Monday.

US-based polling company Gallup, which surveyed 300,000 people across 117 countries, found that half of those with jobs earned less because of Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. This translated to 1.6 billion adults globally, it said...

