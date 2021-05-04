World

Capri dances again: Mediterranean island rises out of the blues

A sense of optimism returns to the glamorous tourist hotspot as Italy gradually relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

04 May 2021 - 20:08 By Antonio Denti and Emily G Roe

Capri’s world has always been blue – the colour of the water surrounding the Mediterranean island, many of its fishing boats and, most famously, the light in its Blue Grotto.

Now, the glamorous tourist destination with magnificent mansions, classy restaurants and world class shopping is hoping to shake off the pandemic blues after a year of on-and-off closures that have depressed the economy...

