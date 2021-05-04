US city is a ‘sanctuary’, but not if you’re a pregnant woman who wants a choice

Texas city approves ban on abortions unless a woman’s life is in danger, flying in the face of landmark ruling

Declaring Lubbock a “sanctuary city” for the unborn, voters have approved a local ban on almost all abortions and the Texas legislature is considering a law to bar the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.



Lubbock, home to about 260,000 people, is the 25th such sanctuary city - all but two in Texas - to have banned abortions in the past two years...