World

Indian zoo closed as Covid-19 roars in

A Hyderabad park has diagnosed the virus in lions, but ‘there’s no proof animals can transmit to humans any further’

05 May 2021 - 19:43 By Aishwarya Nair

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said this week, adding that there was no evidence animals could transmit the disease to humans.

Zoo authorities in the southern city of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on March 24, after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Maturation mission brought down to Earth with space-age price tag World
  2. Island is drowning fast, so woman takes Germany to court to work faster World
  3. Indian zoo closed as Covid-19 roars in World
  4. Saudi Arabia set to ban foreigners from haj for second year World
  5. Eye on the world – May 6 2021 World

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety World
  2. As WHO highlights Covid animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more ... World
  3. Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals World
  4. Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to ... News
  5. Apes at San Diego Zoo get Covid-19 vaccines World
X