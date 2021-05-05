Indian zoo closed as Covid-19 roars in
A Hyderabad park has diagnosed the virus in lions, but ‘there’s no proof animals can transmit to humans any further’
05 May 2021 - 19:43
Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said this week, adding that there was no evidence animals could transmit the disease to humans.
Zoo authorities in the southern city of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on March 24, after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.