Indian zoo closed as Covid-19 roars in

A Hyderabad park has diagnosed the virus in lions, but ‘there’s no proof animals can transmit to humans any further’

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said this week, adding that there was no evidence animals could transmit the disease to humans.



Zoo authorities in the southern city of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on March 24, after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress...