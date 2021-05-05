Island is drowning fast, so woman takes Germany to court to work faster

For family that has lived and farmed on Pellworm for 300 years, fight against the country’s climate change law is personal

If the North Sea island of Pellworm vanishes beneath the waves it will take with it the 300-year-old family farm of Sophie Backsen, 22, who last week won a court judgment forcing Germany to take swifter action to combat climate change.



Backsen was one of a group of plaintiffs who challenged Germany’s 2019 climate law, saying that by moving too slowly to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Germany was stealing from younger generations...