World

Island is drowning fast, so woman takes Germany to court to work faster

For family that has lived and farmed on Pellworm for 300 years, fight against the country’s climate change law is personal

05 May 2021 - 19:43 By Stephan Schepers and Tobias Schlie

If the North Sea island of Pellworm vanishes beneath the waves it will take with it the 300-year-old family farm of Sophie Backsen, 22, who last week won a court judgment forcing Germany to take swifter action to combat climate change.

Backsen was one of a group of plaintiffs who challenged Germany’s 2019 climate law, saying that by moving too slowly to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Germany was stealing from younger generations...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Maturation mission brought down to Earth with space-age price tag World
  2. Island is drowning fast, so woman takes Germany to court to work faster World
  3. Indian zoo closed as Covid-19 roars in World
  4. Saudi Arabia set to ban foreigners from haj for second year World
  5. Eye on the world – May 6 2021 World

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Trashion’ more than just a trend, it’s environmentally fashionable World
  2. It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry News
  3. RODGER VOORHIES | How African economies can guard against future shocks Opinion & Analysis
  4. Slum dwellers show authorities the way as they map Karachi flood risks World
  5. Scientists all at sea in bid to save ocean meadows that could save us World
X