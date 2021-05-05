Maturation mission brought down to Earth with space-age price tag
A bottle of wine that spent 14 months on the International Space Station is expected to fetch a whopping R14,4m
05 May 2021 - 19:43
A space-aged bottle of fine French wine, part of a case of Bordeaux that was literally matured in Earth’s orbit for 14 months, is being put up for private sale by Christie’s, which estimates it may fetch up to $1m (about R14,4m).
The unprecedented offering of the 2000 vintage Petrus, an exclusive, world-class red produced from merlot grapes in the Pomerol wine-growing region of Bordeaux, was announced in London on Tuesday...
