Maturation mission brought down to Earth with space-age price tag

A bottle of wine that spent 14 months on the International Space Station is expected to fetch a whopping R14,4m

05 May 2021 - 19:43 By Steve Gorman

A space-aged bottle of fine French wine, part of a case of Bordeaux that was literally matured in Earth’s orbit for 14 months, is being put up for private sale by Christie’s, which estimates it may fetch up to $1m (about R14,4m).

The unprecedented offering of the 2000 vintage Petrus, an exclusive, world-class red produced from merlot grapes in the Pomerol wine-growing region of Bordeaux, was announced in London on Tuesday...

