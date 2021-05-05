Saudi Arabia set to ban foreigners from haj for second year

Kingdom had a plan to boost pilgrimage numbers as part of its economic reform, but that was before Covid-19 struck

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as Covid-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.



Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Mecca, a once in a lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19...