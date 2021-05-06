Royal family rises above feud as Archie turns two

Queen, Charles and Cambridges post greetings to the boy who is unwittingly at the heart of a family rift after Oprah interview

Britain’s royal family sent birthday messages to Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who unwittingly became the centre of one of the family’s biggest crises in decades earlier this year, as the toddler turned two on Thursday.



Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh in line to the British throne, was born at London’s Portland Hospital in May 2019 and now lives with his parents in Los Angeles after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year...