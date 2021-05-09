‘Freedom’ fiestas: Spaniards celebrate end of Covid curfew

Young people dance and drink on beach in Barcelona and crowd celebrates clock turning midnight in Madrid

Exhilarated Spaniards danced in streets, chanted “freedom” and partied on beaches overnight on Sunday as a Covid-19 curfew ended across most of the nation.



In scenes akin to New Year’s Eve celebrations, hundreds of mainly young people gathered in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square to applaud the clock striking midnight, while in Barcelona revellers headed to the beach with drinks in hand...