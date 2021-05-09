Never mind everything else, the Obamas’ dog has died

The 12-year-old Portuguese Water Dog was a familiar sight around the White House during Barack Obama’s tenure

Former US president Barack Obama’s family dog Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog with a mop of black and white fur who became a familiar playful sight around the White House, has died.



Obama announced the death late on Saturday, saying the dog had been “a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days and every day in between”...