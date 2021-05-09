Relief as Chinese rocket takes a long march to a watery end

Remains of Chinese rocket fall to Earth west of the Maldives, ending concern about where they might land

Remnants of China’s biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, according to Chinese state media, ending days of speculation about where the debris would hit.



The coordinates given by state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago...