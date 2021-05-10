‘Miracle’ city can only bear so much burden to revive China’s birth rate

Shenzhen, birthplace of China’s economic boom, has highest birth rate, but high living costs weigh on wannabe parents

From her four-bedroom flat in an affluent Shenzhen neighbourhood Sharpay Huang, 28 years old and four months pregnant, is already weighing up how long to wait before having a second child.



After graduating from a US university, starting a banking career and getting married, her confidence is typical of many young professionals in the thriving southern technology hub...