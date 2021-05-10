‘Miracle’ city can only bear so much burden to revive China’s birth rate
Shenzhen, birthplace of China’s economic boom, has highest birth rate, but high living costs weigh on wannabe parents
10 May 2021 - 20:09
From her four-bedroom flat in an affluent Shenzhen neighbourhood Sharpay Huang, 28 years old and four months pregnant, is already weighing up how long to wait before having a second child.
After graduating from a US university, starting a banking career and getting married, her confidence is typical of many young professionals in the thriving southern technology hub...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.