World

‘Miracle’ city can only bear so much burden to revive China’s birth rate

Shenzhen, birthplace of China’s economic boom, has highest birth rate, but high living costs weigh on wannabe parents

10 May 2021 - 20:09 By David Kirton

From her four-bedroom flat in an affluent Shenzhen neighbourhood Sharpay Huang, 28 years old and four months pregnant, is already weighing up how long to wait before having a second child.

After graduating from a US university, starting a banking career and getting married, her confidence is typical of many young professionals in the thriving southern technology hub...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Miracle’ city can only bear so much burden to revive China’s birth rate World
  2. Nepal has a mountain to climb in the fight against Covid World
  3. ‘It’s war’: insurers scramble for solutions to pandemic cover World
  4. Boyfriend turns birthday party into shooting spree, kills six and himself World
  5. Eye on the world – May 11 2021 World

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. In the mid-Covid world, glimpses of a very different future start to emerge World
  2. Drums of war are beating, says Oz minister. Get a grip, says opposition World
  3. London looks to reinvent itself after Covid, ‘Brexodus’ double whammy World
  4. Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety World
  5. China’s anal Covid tests are getting a bum rap. So why do them? World
X