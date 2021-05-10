Nepal has a mountain to climb in the fight against Covid

Nepal is so short of oxygen canisters that it has asked climbers on Mount Everest to bring back their empties instead of abandoning them on mountain slopes, an official said on Monday, as it struggles with a second wave of the coronavirus.



The country issued climbing permits to more than 700 climbers for 16 Himalayan peaks — 408 to Mount Everest — for the April-May climbing season in a bid to get the mountaineering industry and tourism back up and running...