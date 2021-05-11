Greetings from the asteroid belt! Spacecraft is coming home with precious cargo
The Nasa spacecraft found traces of hydrogen and oxygen, part of the recipe for water and thus the potential for life
11 May 2021 - 19:48
A Nasa spacecraft, which scientists believe has collected samples from an asteroid, began its two-year journey back to Earth on Monday.
The space agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is attempting to complete a mission to visit Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid about 320 million kilometres from Earth, survey the surface, collect samples and deliver them back to this planet. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.