Have US-China tensions thrown a spanner into Tesla’s Shanghai works?

Elon Musk’s company is said to have iced plans to expand production in the city, but it says development is going ahead

11 May 2021 - 19:48 By Zhang Yan, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe

US electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub due to uncertainty created by US-China tensions, people familiar with the matter said.

With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former US president Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four people said...

