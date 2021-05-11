‘University of Life’ beckons as 11,100 academics are suspended in Myanmar
Varsities have reopened and turned into a new battleground for clashes between the army and the staff and students
11 May 2021 - 19:48
More than 11,100 academics and other university staff opposed to Myanmar’s ruling junta have been suspended after going on strike in protest against military rule, a teachers’ group said.
The suspensions come as the resumption of universities, closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompts a new confrontation between the army and the staff and students who are calling for boycotts over the February 1 coup...
