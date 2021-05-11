‘University of Life’ beckons as 11,100 academics are suspended in Myanmar

Varsities have reopened and turned into a new battleground for clashes between the army and the staff and students

More than 11,100 academics and other university staff opposed to Myanmar’s ruling junta have been suspended after going on strike in protest against military rule, a teachers’ group said.



The suspensions come as the resumption of universities, closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompts a new confrontation between the army and the staff and students who are calling for boycotts over the February 1 coup...