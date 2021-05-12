World

Germans are so desperate for vaccine that they’re getting aggressive

Pressure on vaccine centres and doctors is increasing as people fail to fathom why they have to wait

12 May 2021 - 20:02 By Emma Thomasson

Germans desperate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly aggressive, doctors said on Wednesday, as frustration mounts after six months of lockdowns, even though infection rates are now falling.

“The pressure on vaccination centres and doctors’ practices is growing. People pushing for vaccination are becoming more demanding,” Anke Richter-Scheer, the deputy head of the German association of family doctors, told the Funke media group...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Germans are so desperate for vaccine that they’re getting aggressive World
  2. Kenya hopes to end power struggles by rejigging government World
  3. Bean there, done that? Feel Atomo with revolutionary coffeeless coffee World
  4. Israel violence makes ICC nervous about possible war crimes World
  5. Eye on the world – May 13 2021 World

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. EFF joins calls for a travel ban on India amid growing concerns over new ... Politics
  2. EU supports Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver talks, but critics say this won’t ... World
  3. Saudi Arabia set to ban foreigners from haj for second year World
  4. ‘How quickly can we roll them out?’ — Health products regulator on Covid-19 ... South Africa
  5. Half the world’s workforce lost income during pandemic World
X