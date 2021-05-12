Germans are so desperate for vaccine that they’re getting aggressive

Pressure on vaccine centres and doctors is increasing as people fail to fathom why they have to wait

Germans desperate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly aggressive, doctors said on Wednesday, as frustration mounts after six months of lockdowns, even though infection rates are now falling.



“The pressure on vaccination centres and doctors’ practices is growing. People pushing for vaccination are becoming more demanding,” Anke Richter-Scheer, the deputy head of the German association of family doctors, told the Funke media group...