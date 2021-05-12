Germans are so desperate for vaccine that they’re getting aggressive
Pressure on vaccine centres and doctors is increasing as people fail to fathom why they have to wait
12 May 2021 - 20:02
Germans desperate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly aggressive, doctors said on Wednesday, as frustration mounts after six months of lockdowns, even though infection rates are now falling.
“The pressure on vaccination centres and doctors’ practices is growing. People pushing for vaccination are becoming more demanding,” Anke Richter-Scheer, the deputy head of the German association of family doctors, told the Funke media group...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.