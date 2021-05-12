World

Israel violence makes ICC nervous about possible war crimes

Scores have been killed in Gaza and Israel amid escalating hostilities

12 May 2021 - 20:02 By Bart Meijer

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is concerned about escalating violence in the West Bank and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Wednesday.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” Bensouda wrote on Twitter...

