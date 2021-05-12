World

Kenya hopes to end power struggles by rejigging government

Kenyan Senate backs plan to restructure government and make constitutional changes

12 May 2021 - 20:02 By bloomberg.com

Kenya’s senate has joined the national assembly in backing a plan to restructure the government to make it more inclusive and help avoid power struggles that have turned violent at past elections.

Senators approved the constitutional amendment bill on Tuesday, with 51 voting in favour, 12 rejecting it and one abstaining during a televised session in the capital, Nairobi...

