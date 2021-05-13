World

Rich countries’ vaccine success puts rest of world in even more danger

As vaccine-hogging wealthy nations conquer Covid, they could easily forget the need to help Third World also fight pandemic

13 May 2021 - 20:28 By James Paton

Mass vaccinations, falling case counts and waning coronavirus deaths in a few wealthy countries threaten to obscure ongoing worldwide suffering from the pandemic that’s likely to last for months and perhaps years to come.

That’s Carl Bildt’s worry as the new special envoy to the World Health Organisation-backed effort set up last year to dispatch vaccines and other weapons against Covid-19. Suppressing the virus that’s advancing in India and beyond depends on persuading rich nations to share excess doses and help close a $19bn funding gap, Bildt said in an interview...

