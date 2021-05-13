World

‘There’s bloody mice everywhere!’ Oz farmers overwhelmed by rodent plague

The farmers have asked government for permission to use a banned poison in the wake of the devastating plague

13 May 2021 - 20:27 By bloomberg.com

Australia is looking to deploy normally outlawed high-grade poison to fight millions of mice, as farmers struggle to protect their crops from the worst rodent invasion in decades.

Stomach-churning footage on social media showed carpets of mice scurrying across barn floors, crowding around machinery and entering thick grain silos made of steel. There have even been reports of farmers’ feet being bitten while they sleep...

