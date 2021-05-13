Why Hamas insists on getting its scattershot ‘victories’
ANALYSIS | The Palestinian group always claims to win the wars it loses
13 May 2021 - 20:27
According to its exiled political leader, Hamas’s war strategy — if that’s the proper term for raining hundreds of randomly fired rockets on Israel — is working. In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Ismail Haniya called the barrage a “victory” and “an honour for our people”.
This rhetoric is not unusual. Hamas always claims to win the wars it loses. In 2012, after suffering a humiliating defeat to Israel, a popular perfume appeared in a shop in Gaza named for the Hamas missile that reached Tel Aviv. The shop owner said it commemorated a military “victory” that left much of Gaza in shambles...
