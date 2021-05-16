Can someone cook up some hospitality staff for Britain?

The industry faces a serious skills shortage as Covid-19 forced people out and Brexit dried up a labour pool

On Monday, Britain’s restaurants and bars can serve indoors again for the first time in five months. Many of them are struggling to find enough staff after Brexit and three lockdowns in a year drove workers out of the industry.



Chefs, waiters and bartenders needed for everything from fast-food restaurants to fine dining are in short supply, with industry executives and recruiters saying many of their most experienced people have left for other jobs...