Can someone cook up some hospitality staff for Britain?
The industry faces a serious skills shortage as Covid-19 forced people out and Brexit dried up a labour pool
16 May 2021 - 17:33
On Monday, Britain’s restaurants and bars can serve indoors again for the first time in five months. Many of them are struggling to find enough staff after Brexit and three lockdowns in a year drove workers out of the industry.
Chefs, waiters and bartenders needed for everything from fast-food restaurants to fine dining are in short supply, with industry executives and recruiters saying many of their most experienced people have left for other jobs...
