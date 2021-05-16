Sorry, LGBTQ community, but in Italy animals have more rights than you do

Three years on and it still hasn’t enacted a bill to criminalise the abuse of people based on their sexual orientation

For Giada Buldrini it wasn’t the one act of homophobia that turned her into a full-time activist. It came from being a woman never feeling safe to hold hands with another woman in public, to having to go overseas to be able to have children with another woman and to wake up at the age of 34 to death threats in her inbox for daring to be a lesbian and a mother.



“Until you read one, you can’t imagine what it’s like,” says the former postwoman from Rimini of the many menacing messages she’s received...