World

Sorry, LGBTQ community, but in Italy animals have more rights than you do

Three years on and it still hasn’t enacted a bill to criminalise the abuse of people based on their sexual orientation

16 May 2021 - 17:33 By Chiara Albanese and Alessandra Migliaccio

For Giada Buldrini it wasn’t the one act of homophobia that turned her into a full-time activist. It came from being a woman never feeling safe to hold hands with another woman in public, to having to go overseas to be able to have children with another woman and to wake up at the age of 34 to death threats in her inbox for daring to be a lesbian and a mother.

“Until you read one, you can’t imagine what it’s like,” says the former postwoman from Rimini of the many menacing messages she’s received...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can someone cook up some hospitality staff for Britain? World
  2. Eye on the world – May 17 2021 World
  3. Why isn’t the US sharing its excess vaccines with a desperate world? World
  4. Sorry, LGBTQ community, but in Italy animals have more rights than you do World
  5. Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn World

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Biden revives LGBT protections against healthcare discrimination World
  2. Twitter's new office in Ghana seen as a snub to LGBTQI+ people Africa
  3. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  4. LGBTI candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in US election World
  5. LISTEN | Civil Union Amendment Bill passed into law South Africa
X