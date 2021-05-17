No looking back as employers try the next big experiment: hybrid offices

Companies have started to pursue true flexibility with the right mix of home and office work

Fourteen months after coronavirus confined the world’s office workers to their homes, companies are embarking on another great experiment — how to get their teams back together, in-person, at least some of the time.



It’s a task that is briefly uniting the titans of global finance and leaders of nimble startups, all of whom are having to plan for staff coming in two or three days each week, at least for now. Driven in some places by Covid concerns and in others by a desire to embrace workplace change, hybrid work is the new centre ground — at least in the short term...