One little tweet from Elon Musk and bitcoin bounces back
Tesla CEO’s recent online commentary on virtual currencies has sent conflicting messages
17 May 2021 - 20:00
Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token, clarifying earlier comments that seemed to imply the electric vehicle maker may sell or has sold its stake.
The largest digital currency was at $44,900 (R637,000) up to 7.21am in London on Monday, after Musk in a tweet said: “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any bitcoin.” Earlier, the token slid to $42,185 (R595,000), the lowest since February. It’s about $20,000 (R283,000) off the record set in April...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.