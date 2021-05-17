One little tweet from Elon Musk and bitcoin bounces back

Tesla CEO’s recent online commentary on virtual currencies has sent conflicting messages

Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token, clarifying earlier comments that seemed to imply the electric vehicle maker may sell or has sold its stake.



The largest digital currency was at $44,900 (R637,000) up to 7.21am in London on Monday, after Musk in a tweet said: “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any bitcoin.” Earlier, the token slid to $42,185 (R595,000), the lowest since February. It’s about $20,000 (R283,000) off the record set in April...