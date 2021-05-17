Really want to halt viruses? Fix indoor air like the Victorians fixed water
Instead of obsessing on ineffective measures like hand-washing, overhaul aircons, say world’s top experts
17 May 2021 - 20:00
A quiet revolution has permeated global health circles. Authorities have come to accept what many researchers have argued for more than a year: the coronavirus can spread through the air.
That new acceptance, by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), comes with concrete implications: scientists are calling for ventilation systems to be overhauled like public water supplies were in the 1800s after fetid pipes were found to harbour cholera...
