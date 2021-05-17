World

We’re so happy, so very, very happy: sun-seeking Brits descend on Portugal

Airport workers, hospitality industry delighted as tourists begin landing on Monday after months-long travel ban

17 May 2021 - 20:00 By Marco Trujillo and Catarina Demony

Sun-hungry British visitors descended on Portuguese beaches again on Monday as a four-month ban on travel between the countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic ended, in a much-needed boost for the struggling tourism sector.

Twenty-two flights from Britain were due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses, but nearly deserted as the pandemic kept tourists away...

