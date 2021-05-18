World

Brazil’s dams are drying up, and the world’s coffee, orange supplies may be next

With Covid already making food prices spike, the top exporter’s declining output is the last thing the world needs

18 May 2021 - 19:48 By Fabiana Batista

Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter of coffee, sugar and orange juice, just had a rainy season that brought hardly any rain.

Soils are parched and river levels are low in the nation’s Centre-South region, a powerhouse of agricultural output. The drought is so severe that farmers are worried they’ll run out of the water reserves that help keep crops alive over the next several months, the country’s dry season...

