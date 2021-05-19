Indian variant may not be quite as bad as first feared

Still too early to be certain, but experts hopeful the strain isn’t particularly virulent. It may be resistant to vaccines, though

The Covid-19 variant first identified in India may be spreading less quickly than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England’s lockdown fully on June 21, but said it all depended on the degree to which it spread...