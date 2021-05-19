Plan and prepare: how Mumbai fared better than Delhi in second wave

The Mumbai model on how to prepare and combat the surge in Covid cases is an example everyone can learn from

At midnight on April 17, as a deadly new wave of the coronavirus overwhelmed India, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal learnt that six hospitals in his city would run out of oxygen within hours — putting the lives of 168 patients at risk.



Amid the ensuing scramble, the patients were rushed to the temporary hospitals Chahal’s team had set up during the city’s first wave in 2020. He hadn’t dismantled the facilities even when cases dipped. Unlike most Indian hospitals that relied on cylinders, they had been equipped with pipes that supplied oxygen directly to patients’ beds. All 168 survived...