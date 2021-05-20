World

Pick your vaccine carefully: it looks like some are far better at halting infections

Seychelles has highest inoculation rate, yet infections continue to increase, while in Israel new cases are declining. Why?

20 May 2021 - 21:07 By Bloomberg.com

With hundreds of millions of people now vaccinated against Covid-19, the coronavirus outbreak should begin to die down in places where a large chunk of the population has been inoculated. But that isn’t happening everywhere.

Instead, two paths are emerging. In countries such as Israel, new Covid cases are declining as vaccinations spread, while in other places such as the Seychelles – which has fully inoculated more of its population than any other nation – infections continue to increase or even reach new highs...

