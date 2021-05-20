Self-driving cars hit a legal wall: who’s to blame when they crash?
US safety groups say the issue of liability for accidents must be settled before the vehicles are allowed onto roads
20 May 2021 - 21:07
A debate about who to blame, or sue, when a self-driven car hits someone is holding up legislation the industry says it needs to advance.
“If another driver hits you, it’s clear who the driver is,” Sarah Rooney, senior director of federal and regulatory affairs for the American Association for Justice, said. “It’s the human being.”..
