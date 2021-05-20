The spectre of the Holocaust still hangs heavy over Germany

ANALYSIS | Israel conflict highlights how Germany doesn’t know how to deal with hatred of Jews by some Muslim Germans

As Israelis and Palestinians keep clashing in the Middle East, their conflict also spills onto streets from Canada to France and the UK. But nowhere in the West is the strife more excruciating than in the nation that once perpetrated the Holocaust.



In recent days, thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of several German cities, shouting abuse not only at Israel but also against Jews in general — and using tropes of anti-Semitism too vile to repeat here. At one rally, an Israeli woman who is a journalist was physically attacked. And though these were diverse mobs, many marchers were young Muslim men of Arabic background, whether they had German citizenship or not...