The airborne Covid-19 threat is confirmed, but what to do about it?

For starters, avoid closed spaces and, if you’re a business owner, focus more on ventilation and less on sanitising

You know something is wrong with the public health messaging in the US when a tow-truck driver is providing better information on Covid-19 transmission than the World Health Organisation (WHO) or US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). His words of wisdom to me, when he came to tow my car back to the dealer recently, was that if you’re indoors with people and one of them is infected, you can still get infected, even if everyone is wearing a mask. And if you’re outdoors and someone is infected, you’re probably not going to get it.



He was speaking from direct experience, having done essential work through the worst of the pandemic. He said he’d seen co-workers get sick and that his boss had died...