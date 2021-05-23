World

You think our electioneering is bad? Welcome to Mexico

Candidates shot, kidnapped, tied with a noose as Mexico midterm election vote nears

23 May 2021 - 17:47 By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

An Olympic athlete running for mayor of a quaint resort town is kidnapped and threatened if she doesn’t drop out of the race, her party says. The son of a prominent politician is held by townspeople who tie him in a noose. A candidate in northern Mexico is shot dead in broad daylight after tweeting he would fight violence.

As Mexico’s June 6 midterm elections approach, aggression against candidates and politicians has risen 64% above record levels seen during the 2018 presidential race, according to Etellekt consultancy, which tracks election-related violence. Killings alone are slightly lower than during the same period in 2018, with 79 politicians murdered, but they’re up compared to the previous midterm vote in 2015...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – May 25 2021 World
  2. On the drive to net zero emissions, the path will be full of economic casualties World
  3. You think our electioneering is bad? Welcome to Mexico World
  4. The airborne Covid-19 threat is confirmed, but what to do about it? World
  5. Renewed solar ejections are no laughing matter for us or our planet World

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Down the deadly iron river News
  2. Mexico president suggests US citizenship for planting trees World
  3. Mexican president Lopez Obrador and US VP Harris discuss migration on call World
X