‘He was very sad’: the moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up

The minute his plane was diverted, journalist Roman Protasevich tried to offload his luggage, but it was too late

24 May 2021 - 19:20 By Andrius Sytas

Ryanair Flight 4978 had already begun its descent into the Lithuanian capital when the pilot announced that the plane would be diverting to Minsk, capital of neighbouring Belarus.

There was no explanation...

