They nose what they’re doing: dogs to help pick up pace of long Covid queues
Super-sniffer canines could greatly shorten testing lines at airports, says UK study
24 May 2021 - 19:20
Covid-sniffing dogs could be used to detect the coronavirus at ports of entry, potentially reducing long waits at testing lines and strengthening efforts to contain transmission, according to a UK study.
Two dogs could accurately scan 300 plane passengers in about half an hour as part of a rapid screening strategy, scientists from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said in research published on Monday. Then only the people selected by the dogs would need to undergo a PCR test...
