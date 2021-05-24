‘Trip to vaccination and happiness’: travel agencies pounce on jab fad

The better vaccines haven’t reached poorer countries, so well-heeled Indians and Thais are going after them

Travel agent associations in India and Thailand – both battling a surge in infections – have warned the public against operators advertising overseas tours to get vaccinated, saying there can be hidden costs.



Advertisements for vaccine tours, mainly to the US, have popped up on social media in India, despite restrictions that make international travel almost impossible. In Thailand, too, there are an increasing number of tour packages offering the chance to join a vaccination queue abroad...