World Bank set to gift DRC billions as reward for good behaviour

End of power struggle may unlock R42bn of desperately needed funds for Democratic Republic of the Congo

24 May 2021 - 19:20 By Michael J. Kavanagh

The World Bank may provide as much as $3bn (R42bn) to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the country emerges from a power struggle in which supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi took control of the government from allies of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

Disbursement of the previously discussed financing over the next 18 months would boost the new government’s effort to confront multiple economic and social crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflict in eastern Congo...

