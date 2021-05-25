Long Covid is no joke. Here’s what we know about it so far

One patient said her skin felt ‘like a blowtorch was being held to it’

Tasha Clark tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8 2020. The Connecticut woman, now 41, was relieved that her symptoms at the time — diarrhoea, sore throat and body aches — didn’t seem particularly severe. She never got a fever and wasn’t hospitalised. So she figured that if the virus didn’t kill her, within weeks she’d go back to her job and caring for her two children.



She significantly miscalculated. More than a year later, she’s a textbook example of a Covid long-hauler...