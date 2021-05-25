Read and weep, but it’s not the end for bombed Gaza bookshop

His bookshop in ruins after Israeli air strikes, Gazan Shaban Esleem hopes to rebuild with crowdfunding help

Shaban Esleem says his commitment to rebuild his Gaza bookshop after its destruction in an Israeli air strike last week is written in stone.



“I will start all over again. I will begin small and go big,” the Palestinian pledged, standing next to the pile of masonry of what was once a four-storey building on Gaza City’s Talateen Street...