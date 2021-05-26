Botched kidnap attempt? Envoy’s death in DRC may not be what it seemed

In a country heavily reliant on humanitarian support, the steady rise in kidnappings of aid workers is concerning

At around 10am on February 22, seven men, some armed, stepped onto a road in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and forced two cars belonging to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to stop.



Several minutes of heavy gunfire alerted a group of conservation rangers guarding workers on the scrubby slope above...