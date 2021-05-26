Floating power stations would be swell, but experts at sea about bedding them down
The technology would go a long way to producing green power, but sea swell and ‘biofouling’ need to be tamed first
26 May 2021 - 19:57
Floating wind-energy projects could open up vast areas of the world’s oceans to produce carbon-free power. But developers must first solve two key technical problems, according to France’s electric-grid operator.
Sea swell can cause vibrations that harm floating-substation equipment, while cables can be damaged by a build-up of shells and seaweed, Reseau de Transport d’Electricite (RTE) said. These issues must be tackled before floating wind can succeed on a large scale and RTE is among operators trying to fix them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.