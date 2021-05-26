Floating power stations would be swell, but experts at sea about bedding them down

The technology would go a long way to producing green power, but sea swell and ‘biofouling’ need to be tamed first

Floating wind-energy projects could open up vast areas of the world’s oceans to produce carbon-free power. But developers must first solve two key technical problems, according to France’s electric-grid operator.



Sea swell can cause vibrations that harm floating-substation equipment, while cables can be damaged by a build-up of shells and seaweed, Reseau de Transport d’Electricite (RTE) said. These issues must be tackled before floating wind can succeed on a large scale and RTE is among operators trying to fix them...