Ex-adviser exposes Boris’s short Cummings in handling pandemic

Dominic Cummings, former adviser to PM Boris Johnson, tells a chilling story of British failure over coronavirus policy

What impact will Dominic Cummings’s extraordinary seven-plus hours of testimony on Wednesday have on Boris Johnson’s government and Britain’s examination of its pandemic performance? Not much, is the cynical view. After all, Johnson’s mistakes in the first waves of Covid-19 have been well covered. And Cummings, the prime minister’s former top adviser who was dismissed in November, is hardly a neutral observer.



And yet, like him or loathe him, what made Cummings’s parliamentary account so explosive wasn’t that it revealed much that people didn’t know already. Rather, it provided chilling confirmation of what hasn’t been properly acknowledged by those in power: that the death toll of the past year wasn’t just a result of the new coronavirus, but also of the terrible shortcomings in planning, decision making and leadership...