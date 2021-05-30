Climbers reach new peaks on latest Everest quest
Tired but safe, Mount Everest record-making climbers return
30 May 2021 - 19:47
Record-setting climbers of Mount Everest said on Sunday they were too tired after scaling the world’s highest peak to map out their future climbing plans.
Arthur Muir, 75, a retired lawyer from Chicago, on May 23 became the oldest American to reach the 8,848.86m summit...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.