Gas giants eye purple patch as they map route from blue to green hydrogen
Gas producers look to grab share of billion dollar market as carbon capture may help industry meet tighter emissions rules
30 May 2021 - 19:47
The global gas industry is in an existential race: either find a way to be part of the next generation of energy or risk getting supplanted by alternatives.
BP, Sinopec, Equinor and Royal Dutch Shell are among the producers looking to hydrogen to help secure demand, that otherwise may falter as decarbonisation speeds up. They want to use existing pipelines, storage tankers and fuel supply to make blue hydrogen, a process that uses natural gas but captures the carbon emissions and stores them...
