Oy, it’s no whim: in Earth’s happiest place, a start-up is driving out cars

With services from scooters to public transport, a Finnish company aims to reduce traffic congestion and pollution

The idea is simple: a transport service that’s so good you’ll never need a car again.



It’s what Finnish start-up MaaS Global Oy has been working towards since 2015. The company has developed an app, Whim, that’s already being used in several European cities and Tokyo, Japan. In the capital of Finland, the world’s happiest country, 12% of users say it’s prompted them to give up their cars, with as many again saying they plan to...