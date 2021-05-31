World

How new films have released theatres from cruelty and brought back the noise

It was a bumper weekend for ‘Cruella’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, with some pundits saying US cinemas are back

31 May 2021 - 20:10 By Kelly Gilblom and Yueqi Yang

After more than a year of delayed premieres, darkened theatres and financial pain, the US box office is finally starting to look like something close to normal.

Moviegoers made a strong comeback at the weekend to see two major new films on the big screen, an opportunity that hasn’t been available since early 2020. A Quiet Place Part II, released by Paramount, led the box office, while Disney’s debut of Cruella, the 101 Dalmatians origin story, took second spot...

