How new films have released theatres from cruelty and brought back the noise
It was a bumper weekend for ‘Cruella’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, with some pundits saying US cinemas are back
31 May 2021 - 20:10
After more than a year of delayed premieres, darkened theatres and financial pain, the US box office is finally starting to look like something close to normal.
Moviegoers made a strong comeback at the weekend to see two major new films on the big screen, an opportunity that hasn’t been available since early 2020. A Quiet Place Part II, released by Paramount, led the box office, while Disney’s debut of Cruella, the 101 Dalmatians origin story, took second spot...
